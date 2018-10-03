2 Phoenix-area men arrested after Cordes Lakes drug seizure

CORDES LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Yavapai County say two Phoenix-area men have been arrested after a drug seizure at a motel.
County Sheriff’s officials say 41-year-old Charles Taylor of Glendale remains jailed on suspicion of assault, kidnapping, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving a weapon.
They say 28-year-old Oscar Flores of Phoenix is facing similar charges plus being a prohibited weapons possessor with a prior felony conviction.
Deputies were called to a Cordes Lakes motel about reported drug use last week.
They searched the suspects’ room and seized 19 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, marijuana, drug pipes and hypodermic needles.
A 29-year-old woman told authorities she was restrained and not allowed to leave the room at one point during the men’s motel stay.
