PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ofc. Paul Rutherford isn’t the only Valley law enforcement officer to be hit and killed by a car this year. In January, a Salt River police officer was hit while responding to a wreck on Loop 101. This makes us wonder if departments are trying to do anything different in the wake of these crashes.
Rutherford’s death was similar to Salt River PD Ofc. Clayton Townsend’s in that they were both responding to people in car wrecks. As Rutherford crossed Indian School Road, to respond to another call, an SUV driver hit him and he died at the hospital.
“I got to see his family at the hospital as they were being notified,” said PhoenixPolice Chief Jeri Williams. “And there’s nothing worse than that.”
Though the "Move Over" law wouldn’t necessarily apply to Rutherford’s death, it is something that comes up when an officer gets hit on the side of the highway. Arizona’s Family spotted several officers stopped along the side of the road Thursday – some along State Route 51 and some on the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway. Slowing down or moving over did not seem to be the norm in either case.
“Tragedies like today always bring in to question, ‘What could we have done differently?'” Williams said. “There’s been talk of having two-person cars and other things like that, so we will carefully examine this incident.”
DPS says the backup it would take to, for example, add an extra trooper to each accident scene would be a huge strain on staffing. But a spokesman says maybe one day they could talk about adding a second officer to traffic stops in the high-density metro areas, at least.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the size of their patrol areas makes it unlikely they would be able to add extra deputies to traffic stops.
“When our officers are out on the street I can’t talk much more about safety and how dangerous this job is,” Williams said.
The agencies we heard from on Thursday in regards to safety changes say it all comes down to people choosing to obey the law by slowing down and moving over.
