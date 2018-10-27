PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Law enforcement agencies around the Valley are increasing security at religious institutions following Saturday's deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
According to Chandler police, they are increasing visibility and patrols around all houses of worship in the city.
[STORY: At least 4 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue; suspect identified]
Chandler police added they have no intelligence to suggest a threat towards locations in the city at this time.
Tempe police tell Arizona's Family that they will be providing continuous extra patrols to all of houses of worship and especially to Tempe-area Synagogues including The Temple of Emanuel.
Scottsdale police spokesman Ben Hoster told Arizona's Family that while there are no credible threats against any religious institutions in the area, they are taking extra precautions and increasing patrols to ensure their safety.
"We encourage all members of our community to be aware of their surroundings and if they “see something, say something," Hoster said.
Mesa police will also have increased security at their local synagogue.
Arizona's Family has also reached out to other Valley law enforcement agencies to see what their plans are following the Pittsburgh shooting.
