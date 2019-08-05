PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The deadly El Paso mass shooting was carried out by a person who, according to his manifesto, had the intention of shooting “as many Mexicans as possible.”
In our area, Latinos make up nearly 40 percent of our population, the majority being Mexican Americans.
[WATCH: 'Of course we're scared.' El Paso shooting leaves AZ's Latino community in fear]
And overall, the people Arizona's Family spoke to said the idea of someone targeting and wishing violence against them because of their ethnicity is something they thought had ended years ago with their grandparents. However, it seems to be gradually making a comeback.
In the United States, discrimination against Latinos has roots back to the mid-1800s with the end of the Mexican-American war.
More than a century later, four out of 10 Latinos say they have experienced discrimination in the past year, according to the Pew Research Center.
Overall, Latinos report being criticized for speaking Spanish, or being told to go back to their home country.
Jose Pena says, following the massacre in El Paso, he looks at the world differently when he’s out with his children running errands.
“You kind of start looking around at the people around you -- what they’re carrying, what they look like if they look out of place. As a parent, you worry about your kids,” said Pena.
Being an active participant in your survival is the message local law enforcement is sending out following the weekend of mass shootings.
If you find yourself in one of these shooting situations, The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said to "Run, Hide and Fight."
Homeland Security has pocket cards on their website with more information, including what to say when you call 911.
