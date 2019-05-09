PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Arizona high schools are working to put a focus on mental health.
Arcadia High School and Hamilton High School are the first schools in Arizona to use a program called Bring Change to Mind.
It's a club in which students bring awareness to mental health.
"It’s all about erasing the bad name for mental health and getting rid of the stigma and offering a more accessible platform for students at school to join something like this," said Lauren O'Rourke, the president of the club at Arcadia.
Arcadia High School started its club this semester.
"I have a lot of friends who deal with a lot of things, and a lot of them are really good at hiding it," said O'Rourke. "It just seems like such a big, scary thing."
They work on projects like spreading positive messages.
Katey McPherson is an expert on teen suicide who spreads awareness and talks to schools about prevention. She thinks the club will help students, especially with teen suicide numbers spiking in Arizona.
"We’ve had quite an epidemic in the southeast Valley in the past two years," said McPherson. "... [I]n the last two years, just anecdotally within the community, there’s a suicide prevention group tracking alongside the state officials, and we’re hovering between 38 to 40 students in the last two years since May of 2017."
"I know a lot of people who are suffering with depression, anxiety, things like that, and it seems like such a taboo topic, and it really shouldn’t be," said O'Rourke.
By fall 2020, Bring Change 10 Mind hopes to bring the club to 50 schools in Arizona.
