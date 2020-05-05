PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dozen heat relief stations in the Phoenix area will be activated Wednesday and Thursday for anyone in need of indoor cooling and hydration as the weather heats back up.
The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is activating the stations across the Valley in response to excessive heat warning days issued by the National Weather Service. Here is a list of stations and locations:
- Apache Junction – Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Rd.
- Avondale – Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.
- Chandler – Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.
- Glendale
- Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.
- Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.
- Mesa – Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.
- Phoenix
- Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.
- Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.
- Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.
- The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2
- Surprise – Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.
- Tempe – Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Dr.
The stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be following all recommended COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC for safety.
A mobile hydration unit will also be used to help homeless encampments in the Phoenix-metro, and areas with high populations of homeless people.
To donate to the help your neighbors in need, visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555. To volunteer at a heat relief station, contact your local Salvation Army or call 602-267-4100.