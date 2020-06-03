PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gun sales are soaring in Arizona after rioting and looting across the country and in our state. Some are gun owners stocking up on ammunition or extra firearms. Others are first-time gun buyers.
Customers keep coming through the door at Phoenix's Elite Ordnance Manufacturing.
"I have no 9mm target ammo at all," said owner Michael Garrett. "The product is going out faster than the manufacturer can make it."
Garrett said business is good because of the rioting and looting across the country.
"They're just really worried about the state of the union," said Garrett.
Garrett said sales are up because of the rioting and looting across the country. It even happened in Arizona.
"When COVID hit, people were protecting their toilet paper and water. I know that sounds funny but now they're protecting their family from the bad groups," said Garrett.
It's led to a lot of first-time gun-buyers and people stocking up on ammo. "I think they're good to have, not only to protect yourself but also protect your neighbors and protect your community from outright chaos," said gun owner Jackie Duncan.
Duncan is here so his wife can buy her first gun.
"Pretty much after seeing everything on the news, sitting down on the dinner table and I told her, 'We need to get you some protection.' And she wasn't against it at all," said Duncan.
Garrett said it's important that first-time gun buyers know how to use the weapon and how to store it safely.