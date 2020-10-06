PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley girl scout troop is donating around 1,500 books to UMOM New Day Centers.
The Phoenix homeless shelter serves around 150 families at a time so there's usually around 300-350 kids staying at the shelter at once.
"Our children absolutely love books," said Darlene Newsom, UMOM's CEO. "They love to read. They just don't have books. They come with very few belongings to the homeless shelter. Books are something they look for and they are so happy to receive those books. Those books definitely will be put to good use."
Charlotte Beabeau is a girl scout and a sixth grader at Great Hearts Veritas Prep. She used to volunteer for UMOM's program "Read to Me" where volunteers would come in and read to the children and at the end, the kids would get to keep a copy of the books. Because of the pandemic, the program is on hold.
"Since I knew we actually couldn't read to homeless shelter kids, we could donate books instead," she said.
She along with the rest of her girl scout troop went to the community for help collecting books so kids at the shelter could still read.
"We all first looked through our own book collection at our houses to see if there was any books we didn't need anymore," Beabeau said. "Another thing we did is some of us made posters and walked around our neighborhood and left a drop off box at the front of our house, our front door and people could drop it off that way. I personally went to used book stores and asked for donations."
The project took the troop two months. They actually do most of the work over zoom since they couldn't see each other in person because of the pandemic.
UMOM can always use donations of books, diapers and hygiene items from the community. If you would like to donate to UMOM, drop items off there anytime. Click here for more information.