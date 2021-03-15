PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The pain at the pump just keeps getting worse for Arizona drivers. Prices for a gallon of gas in the Phoenix area rose more than 7 cents in the past week, with the average at $3.12 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. That's also more than 57 cents higher compared to a month ago.
Arizona's average, $3.09 per gallon, also higher than the national average, which sits at $2.86 per gallon as of Monday evening. The national average is up nearly 6 cents from last week and more than 33 cents compared to a month ago.
"As Americans turn optimistic on COVID-19 pandemic recovery, we've been seeing insatiable demand for gasoline, which continues to recover far faster than oil production. According to GasBuddy data, last week's gasoline demand was just 1% below the pre-pandemic level, an extremely bullish factor likely to continue driving gas and oil prices up in the short term," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a statement.
GasBuddy says the cheapest gas station in Phoenix has gas for $2.89 a gallon, while the most expensive is at $3.69.
De Haan added the demand has far outpaced supply so it'll reach pre-pandemic numbers sometime this year.
"Will oil producers rise to the occasion and be able to quickly ramp up output, or are we going to see the highest summer prices since 2014 until they jump into action? Only time will tell, but it's looking like things are heating up far more than expected since the start of the year," De Haan said.