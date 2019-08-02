PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The topic of wrong-way drivers is not new here in Arizona. But with five wrong-way driving incidents in five days, some people may be looking at our roadways.
Yingyan Lou from ASU Sustainable Engineering Department said the design of our freeways is not to blame for the Valley's recent wrong-way driver epidemic.
[WATCH: Is Arizona's freeway system partly to blame for wrong-way crashes?]
"I would say the design is very standard compared to other places. The operation and maintenance of the Phoenix freeway is, I think, one of the better places in the entire country," said Lou.
She said freeway systems must adhere to certain codes of design and that the highway system we drive on every day is one of the newest designs since Interstate 10 is the last piece of the entire interstate system to be connected.
[RELATED: Five wrong-way incidents in five days in Arizona]
"You have a grit system and loops comparing to some other places," said Lou.
She said wrong-way drivers have been a nationwide issue since the 1960s. While it's nothing new, the issues come back to cases of impairment by drugs or alcohol, not the roadways themselves.
[MAP: 2019 wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
Lou said, making road signage as obvious as possible, in terms of infrastructure, is one way to help curb the wrong-way driving incidents.
[WATCH: How to avoid wrong-way drivers on Arizona freeways]
Wrong-way drivers are generally in the HOV lane because they believe that's the far right lane, something drivers should be aware of, experts say.
(4) comments
Not sure I agree. There's been so many of these incidents that you have to wonder about system design. It's too easy to interpret an off ramp for an on ramp.
No, it is simply alcohol and the fact that the valley has grown so much over the past 20 years. There weren't as many freeways to drive the wrong way on in the past.
Grit system? [lol]
The collard green and okra systems were previously taken by the aeronautic and nautical industries respectively.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.