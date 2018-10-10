PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) -- A new program will provide free cancer screening services for first responders across the Valley.
Police and firefighters will be eligible for the screening services at nine different cancer treatment centers. They’ll also receive follow-up consultation care.
The program will be provided through a partnership of the Vincere Cancer Center, the City of Phoenix and other Valley agencies.
Cancer is becoming a leading cause of death for first responders.
Last month, Chandler Fire Capt. Mark Boulanger died after battling lung cancer. The department said his cancer was due to on-the-job exposure and classified his passing as a line-of-duty death.
