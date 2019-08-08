SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The blood is fake, but the need for this training is very real.
On Thursday, multiple Valley agencies, including the Scottsdale Police and Fire departments, along with the HonorHealth system, practiced what to do in the event of an active shooter.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the Salt River Police Department, the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, Maricopa Ambulance and EMS Ambulance also participated.
It's a chance to see if these agencies can work together in a crisis. Volunteers pose as victims as Scottsdale Police officers sweep a local church campus, looking for a simulated mass shooter.
"The goal with any training is to have realism, so we want to replicate those injuries, gunshot wounds, blunt force trauma, those types of things," said Todd Larson, associate vice president for Workplace and Public Safety at HonorHealth.
"Fire can't come in to help patients 'till the threat is taken care of, so they need to know how to work closely with police. And then we work from there to get them treated, transported to our local hospitals," said Battalion Chief Adam Hoster with the Scottsdale Fire Department.
From here, the patients are taken to five different HonorHealth emergency rooms to see if hospital staff can handle a flood of patients.
Organizers did not warn emergency room nurses and doctors prior to the drill.
"Unfortunately, hospitals are ready and prepared, but how can you be ready and prepared for certain levels of stress? And we want to stress them," said Larson.
As nearly a dozen patients are brought in to the HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn emergency room, nurses and doctors worked quickly.
An added surprise, three officers with simulated injuries come in unannounced.
"How are we going to know how much supplies we need? Blood? Medical equipment?" asked Larson.
It's a combination of drills these agencies have never done together before.
"It gives us the opportunity to iron things out because it looks good. The Xs and Os look good on paper but then when we actually implement it maybe there are some gaps, maybe there are some things we can do better, and so we fix those. And so when the real-world event happens, we're able to execute what we need to do," said Det. Daniel Greene with Scottsdale Police.
This drill was planned months ago, before the events in El Paso and Dayton.
It's training they're glad they have, but wish they didn't need.
"It's a sad situation that we have to do this, but the goal is to save lives and if we can save lives and prevent other deaths, that is 100% our goal to save lives," said Larson.
