PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire departments across the Valley are short on workers right now. Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas says the pandemic has been a challenge.
"Right now, we've had a lot of guys that have been out sick," Douglas said. "You definitely can feel it for those members that have picked up a lot of the overtime shifts. It can be stressful; it can be mentally and physically trying."
Fire crews are being asked to work more overtime to fill shifts. They don't want to send out understaffed trucks on emergency calls.
In Peoria, the fire department has 200 people responding to calls. Captain Mark Barbee says they consistently have ten to fifteen people calling out sick each day, and they've started asking people to pick up extra shifts.
"It's never fun when you have to call someone and say, hey, you can't go home. We don't have anybody to cover," said Barbee.
Captain Barbee says in the past, a firefighter may have had to work an extra shift once every two or three years. Right now, someone is being asked two or three times per year to cover the gaps.
Last week, Chandler Fire Chief Tom Dwiggins hopped in a frontline truck because his staff was short. In a tweet, he said it was the first time he was in a frontline truck in ten years.
Chief Dwiggins said staffing has been challenging because of COVID-19. He said firefighters are exhausted.
Phoenix and Peoria Fire say they've found enough people to fully staff their trucks even with the shortages. They haven't had issues responding to emergency calls. Both departments say they make sure they rotate people through overtime shifts, and they don't want crews to burn out.
Peoria says 21 new recruits are in training right now. If they pass, they will join the department in May.