PHOENIX, (3TV/CBS 5) - So far, 2020 has been a rough year. From the pandemic, to layoffs, national protests, nasty politics, murder hornets, we've had to handle a lot of unexpected news.
So much is out of our hands right now, so instead of trying to figure out how to make life work with kids doing online school while looking for a new job, one Valley family decided to embrace the messiness and take charge of the things we can control.
Jason and Dellynn are taking a leap of faith with a kind of wild decision.
The two have been sharing the adventures and misadventures of their blended family of seven on their Youtube channel, "Our not so perfect life."
Jason is a freelance sports photographer and Dellynn was working with the Arizona Humane Society.
"We had all these plans and some of them got side-swiped," Dellynn said.
When they both lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis, they decided to flip the script and take charge of the chaos.
They sold their house, most of their possessions, and bought an RV to take the family on the road.
We caught up with them on day three of their grand adventure.
"It maybe takes a jolt from what was once normal to create this inspiration these ideas that we can go out and create and make something that is difficult into something that can be like, glorious. And so that's sort of our mode you know make everyday life beautiful," Jason said.
They sat down and wrote out their bucket lists, then mapped out their travel plans for the next year.
"So, for example, in the fall, one of our young men wants to see the Smoky Mountains in the fall, he wants to see the leaves and the mountains and all the vistas," Jason said.
Since school was starting online anyway, they'll now supplement homeschooling with micro-internships they've set up with friends they'll visit along the way.
"All over the country with friends that are architects, engineers, marine biologists, farmers," Jason said.
They're the first to admit it's been a challenging transition.
"We're exhausted... frazzled.. behind time," Dellynn says in their Youtube clip.
Downsizing and simplifying, was a lot harder than they thought it would be.
"The truth is, this kinda stuff is stressful man, you've moved before, it's nutso," Jason says laughing on the floor as he's moving.
They're quirky and honest, relatable and real.
And they hope sharing their story online will inspire others, even if you don't go all-in like they have, to at least be intentional about carving-out time to create special moments your family will remember forever.
"We just want to be an encouragement to others that life's not perfect, it's never going to be your husband or your wife is never going to be perfect your kids are never going to be perfect it's, it can get messy," Dellynn said.
At last check, they were in Provo, Utah, hiking to see the Bridal Veil Waterfall.