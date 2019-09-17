PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There's a lot of construction and new development.
Business is booming in Arizona.
So what's the problem?
Garrick Taylor with Arizona 's Chamber of Commerce says the state's economy is doing so well, there are more jobs available than skilled people to fill them.
"On one hand, you've got a red-hot economy," said Taylor. "On the other hand, you risk potential cooling if you can't fill the jobs that need to be filled because the competition over available labor is so fierce."
Right now, the Valley's construction industry is taking one of the biggest hits.
A recent workforce survey showed that 95% of Arizona contractors are having a hard time filling hourly craft positions.
Electricians, crane operators, plumbers and machinists have become harder and harder to find.
The recession in 2008 drove a lot of skilled workers to other states, and many haven't come back.
The Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale was supposed to have its grand opening Wednesday but had to push it back because of the shortage of electricians.
Pete Trobridge is president of the Independent Electrical Contractors Association of Arizona.
His industry has now taken it upon itself to start training its own people through apprentice programs. They are convincing young people there are good-paying jobs available if they want them.
"The university system is great, but after four years, you come away with say, $50,000 in debt," said Trobridge. "But you go into trades after four years, you are working the whole time, and you actually make money while you are learning the trade. It sells itself. We just need to get the message out there."