PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Save now, pay later. Some Arizona workers may see no Social Security or Medicare tax taken out of their paychecks.

It's part of President Donald Trump's new executive order in efforts to boost the economy. But one Valley business says while it sounds nice, it only delays payments.

For months the owner of 5th Ave Café in central Phoenix has been struggling just to stay afloat but is unlikely to adopt Trump's policy, which would temporarily halt the Social Security tax portion of her employee's paychecks.

"When I heard that, I was like, one more thing to do as a small business owner. No one has five extra minutes in a day. We are already working around the clock," said Dawn White.

Even though it would put more money in her workers' pockets through the end of the year, she said no one wanted her to participate in the payroll tax holiday.

"Some of my employees were aware of it. Some were not. The employees who were aware said, please don't do this, we don't want that. We just want to pay as we've always paid," said White.

Their biggest worry is that they would still be on the hook pay the taxes, just at a later time, which CPA Monica Stern said is exactly what is happening.

"The word holiday is a little bit of a misnomer because it's not really a holiday. It's a loan, that the employee needs to pay back," said Stern.

Stern said workers would also need to keep in mind that come January, their paycheck would be smaller as their employers start to pay back those delayed taxes.

"So we are a little perplexed as to who this will actually help," said Stern.

Stern said one thing is clear: the payroll tax holiday should have no implications for the Social Security program, as long as the taxes are repaid.

If you are wondering if your employer is going to be participating in this deferment, your best course of action would be to reach out to payroll or your human resources person and ask.