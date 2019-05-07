PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are plenty of deals for teachers around the Phoenix area for this year's Teacher Appreciation Week.
Several restaurants are showing love toward teachers with deals including free appetizers and more.
Below is our running list of deals for Teacher Appreciation Day week (May 6 to May 10).
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is celebrating teachers with a free appetizer with the purchase of an entree for all teachers. No coupon necessary.
Location: 2530 W. Chandler Boulevard, Chandler.
The Coyote Den
To honor teachers, the Arizona Coyotes are offering a discount at the Gila River Arena team store, The Coyote Den.
Teachers with a valid school ID will receive 15 percent off their Coyotes Den purchase. Exclusions include jerseys, customized items, gift cards, memorabilia and sale items.
Location: 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale.
Chipotle
Chipotle is showing its appreciation by giving out free burritos at all locations. The Mexican restaurant offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on burritos, burrito bowls, salads, and taco orders for teachers on May 7.
The deal is from 3 p.m. to close at all locations.
Teachers must present a valid ID proving you're an educator.
Fired Pie
On National Teacher Appreciation Day (May 7), Fire Pie is offering all teachers a free pookie with a purchase of any entree. A pookie either comes in chocolate chip or macadamia nut half-baked cookie dough topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
Teachers must present valid ID to redeem the offer and it is for dine-in orders only.
Fired Pie has over 19 locations in the Phoenix area.
Mora Italian
Mora Italian is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day on May 7 with a complimentary glass of wine or antipasta with any purchase.
Teachers must present their ID to redeem the offer and the deal is only valid on dine-in orders only.
Locations: 5651 N. Seventh Street, Phoenix.
Uptown Alley
Teachers will have the opportunity to get 20 percent off bowling, gaming, food and non-alcoholic beverages during Teacher Appreciation Week at Uptown Alley.
This special discount will be valid the entire month of May.
Location: 13525 N. Litchfield Road, Surprise.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
Grimaldi's is celebrating teachers with a special pizza party. Parents can nominate their child's favorite teacher now through May 10. The winner of the teacher appreciation pizza party will be announced on May 31.
To nominate, visit grimaldispizzeria.com/teachers.
As well, Grimaldi's is offering 15 percent off for all teachers with a valid ID. The deal is on dine-in and takeout orders only.
Grimaldi's Pizzeria has several Phoenix-area locations.
Pandra Libre
Pandra Libre is offering a complimentary meal with the purchase of one meal.
Location: 748 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert.
West Alley BBQ
At West Alley BBQ, teachers can receive a complimentary appetizer with a $10 purchase.
Location: 111 W. Boston Street, Chandler.
Ginger Monkey Tavern
Ginger Monkey Tavern is offering a complimentary appetizer with a purchase of an appetizer to all teachers.
Location: 135 W. Ocotillo Road, Chandler.
