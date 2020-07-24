SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix-area couple struggling to make ends meet without a car just got a very helpful gift.
Midas of Scottsdale teamed up with Family Promise and 1-800 Charity Cars to surprise Ronnie Ybarra and Heather Miller on Friday with a free SUV. A donor gave a 2006 LandRover LR3 to 1-800 Charity Cars and it was repaired and restored by Midas. Family Promise, an organization that helps families go from homelessness to self-sufficiency, found Ybarra and Miller, who desperately needed the SUV.
The couple has three children and the pair was working minimum wage jobs when the pandemic hit. Their income fell and they became homeless. That's when Family Promise stepped in to help. The family was placed in a shelter. The family was without a car and it would take Ybarra two hours on the bus to get to his job-- sometimes three hours on the weekends.
"Just waiting out there at the bus stop, it is painstaking, just being out there in the heat," said Ybarra. "But it was something I had to do because it was a job. I had to go out and work and help support the family."
The family says getting a working car is a huge blessing. Ybarra said the first thing they planned to do in the SUV is to go to a drive-thru restaurant before heading to work. Ybarra also had some advice for those who have fallen on hard times.
"My mother told me one time, 'There's nothing wrong with asking for help. Just open your mouth and people will answer,'" said Ybarra. "There's help out there."