(3TV/CBS 5) - A local company is offering classes that combine yoga and cannabis, and their goal, they say, is to remove the stigma.
It looks like any yoga class, but before any downward dogs or forward folds, most of the practitioners participated in cannabis consumption.
"It helps you get a deeper sense of your breath," said Sarina Gomez, the owner of Medicated Mavens, a mobile yoga company.
"I was diagnosed with PTSD about seven years ago," Gomez said. She said she was on a cocktail of pharmaceuticals.
"I was on something to wake me up, Adderral, I was on something to make me go to sleep, I was on something for depression and anxiety," Gomez said.
Now she claims her only medicine is marijuana.
"There's so many ways you can consume cannabis," Gomez said. "I use it on my face, anti-aging regimen at night in a serum, I use a CBD tincture under my tongue to help me sleep."
And whether her students walk in with social anxiety, depression, or trauma, she said their mobile studio becomes a space to disconnect from the outside world and connect to the inside one.
Everybody who participates, Gomez said, has to prove they have card. Also, no product is sold at their events, so students have to bring their own. They can consume it in a mobile room provided by a medical marijuana dispensary, but all product has to be consumed before class.
"Private, patient to patient, no drugs are being sold, nothing is being sold, the class is donation based so its free," Gomez said.
"It opens my mind, it gets the creativity flowing, it grounds me," said Isla Bonifield. "It helps with general body movement, it alleviates pain and any anxiety." Bonifield said she's worked in the cannabis industry for a couple of years, and it has helped her lower back pain.
"It helps my mind relax, definitely helps my body to take the edge off, and kind of ease into the poses a little more," Bonifield said.
Gomez also uses massage, essential oils and singing bowls in her class. And she admits it's not for everyone.
"It's not what our parents taught us, it's not everything society teaches us," Gomez said. "You kind of have to seek healing and seek what works for you."
The Arizona Department of Health Services sent us a statement saying:
Under the provisions of the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act, patients are not allowed to smoke marijuana in public places, but patients may be allowed to consume edible medical marijuana in public places. Additionally, patients may be allowed to proved medical marijuana to other patients as long as nothing of value is exchanged. Lastly, the act allows for mobile delivery of medical marijuana by licensed dispensaries.
ADHS however, can not comment on the legality of this particular event or example.
