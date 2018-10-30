CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More migrant families will now come straight to Phoenix after they cross the border. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will no longer release them in Yuma.
The department is now partnering with Phoenix area churches to take them as they're released from ICE.
According to religious leaders, since Oct. 12, 600 families have been dropped off with Valley churches and more are on the way.
"It was simple. We just put some care bags together and we know that it's going to be used," said Benita Riesgraf.
Riesgraf and her family spent the afternoon putting together care packages for migrant families. Their church, "The Grove," in Chandler took in another 30 families on Tuesday, all from central America who walked 20 days to get to the U.S.
"They left their home for a reason and whatever the climate in America is right now, they're coming and asking for help," said Riesgraf.
Once they cross the border, they're detained by ICE, given a court date, then released.
Those who enter through Yuma are now sent to the Valley where a network of 10 churches is ready to receive them.
“The dynamics of operational realities are ever-changing on the ground and ICE makes adjustments as required to best serve the mission. Coordination with external organizations continues with regard to the release of these families in Phoenix,” said Sarah Rodriquez, ICE deputy press secretary.
"I think the governments, they need to fix this problem. I don't want to be involved in that. The only thing I want to do is the people who get here, we want to help," said pastor Magdalena Schwartz with the Alliance of Christian Leaders of the East Valley.
The migrants sent to The Grove have all been placed with local host families for the night before they travel to other states to meet up with relatives already in the U.S.
"Just want to help the world and do my part in some way as well as show my kids that things can be done and if you step out you can do a little bit and a little bit goes a long way," said Lindsay Emerson, who is ready to host a migrant family.
With no end in sight, they're asking for donations, towels and clothes and toiletries are very needed.
Those wishing to donate are asked to contact Olga at 480-547-3883.
