PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Black squares are popping all over social media as part of #BlackOutTuesday, a movement that calls for people to be silent on social media all day on Tuesday, June 2, except for posting a pitch-black square.

Some Valley businesses are taking the action to the next level by either closing their doors today or donating proceeds from their sales to anti-racism organizations.

Upward Projects Restaurants, including Postino Winecafe, Federal Pizza, Windsor, Churn, and Joy Ride Tacos, will close all of their locations today to support #BlackOutTuesday.

In a news release, Upward Projects co-founder and CEO Lauren Bailey said the restaurants would be closed as a sign of solidarity and support and to allow their employees to participate in events happening today. Bailey also asked customers to donate any money they would spend at the restaurants to anti-racism organizations and said that the company would be donating to the organizations, as well.

Tomorrow, as a sign of our solidarity and support, we will be closing all Upward Projects restaurants for the day. We will be reflecting on how we can contribute to this movement and allowing our team members time to participate in the events happening around us.



In the immediate term, Upward Projects will be making a donation to the organizations listed below. In lieu of the money you may have planned on spending at one of our restaurants tomorrow, please consider joining us in donating to one of the following organizations. To our Black Guests, Team Members, Community, Family & Friends: we hear you, you matter to all of us, and we stand in solidarity with you.



In deep respect,



Lauren Bailey

Upward Projects Co-Founder, CEO

Sip Coffee and Beer posted on their Instagram page yesterday that they would go mute on their social media platforms from today until June 7. The local coffeehouse and restaurant also said they would donate 25% of their proceeds from sales today to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Funds Inc.

Phoenix Dance Cooperative is also participating in #BlackOutTuesday by suspending classes today.

Protests in downtown Phoenix and other places around the state continued through yesterday and will likely continue today as Arizona remains under curfew until June 7.