PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a wild night of weather across the Valley Thursday.

High winds, heavy rain, lightning and trees ripped out of the ground.

One giant tree came crashing down onto a second floor condo, off Chaparral Road and 74th Street in Scottsdale.

The tree landed right in the homeowner's living room. No one was home.

Chase Jankowski lives a few doors down and saw the whole thing.

"First, it started going real slow. Then, forcefully -- and just came straight down on the unit ," said Jankowski. "I was more concerned about the person in there below and around it. It went through two units. I was hoping those people were okay and safe and no one was hurt from it."

Across town in Phoenix, there was even more damage.

Import Auto Repair, off 40th Street and I-10, was hit hard by heavy winds. Owner Moe Apadana got an alert on his phone around 8 p.m. last night that his security alarm was going off.

When he came down to the shop a short time later, he couldn't believe what he saw.

"Looks like a junkyard right now," said Apadana. "I lost almost everything -- all my tools, electronic equipment, a few customers' cars, two of my own cars -- everything is just damaged."

Apadana spent the morning trying to salvage whatever Mother Nature didn't destroy. He does have insurance, but said it could be a while before he's able to reopen.

"Right now, I don't know when I can go back to business again," said Apadana.