PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arby's restaurants across the Phoenix-area Tuesday will be donating 20 percent of sales to St. Mary's Food Bank.
If you are looking for something to eat tonight, head over to Arby's for lunch, dinner or even a snack and give back. Arby's will also have donations available and every $1 donated will be able to provide seven meals, according to a press release from St. Mary's Food Bank.
“Arby’s is proud to be the title sponsor of Hunger Action Month to give everyone in Arizona 30 ways in 30 days to fight hunger,” said Jay Johnson, Vice President of Operation for FX4 Arby’s. “We hope everyone will visit their neighborhood Arby’s location on Sept. 29 as we attempt to raise 300,000 meals for St. Mary’s Food Bank and close out Hunger Action Month with a flourish.”
During the month of September, Arby's helped raise hundreds of thousands of meals during their Hunger Action Month in hope of reaching their goal of 300,000 meals.
Arby's intentions is to also help keep shelves stocked at St. Mary's with the increase of need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thank all of the companies and individuals who have stepped up during Hunger Action Month, especially the continued support from our friends at Arby’s,” St. Mary’s President and CEO Tom Kertis said. “Whether it be donations of food, funds or time, Arby’s has stepped up to help us at every turn.”
You can find your nearest Arby's here.