PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Stephanie Hook runs the Forever Friends Humane Society. According to Hook, she was home with her daughter when a fire broke out at her house, near Baseline Road and Central Avenue in Phoenix, early Monday morning.
Hook said she yelled to wake up her daughter, called 911, then scrambled to get her dogs out of the house. A number of foster pets got out safely, but Hook's own dogs, Castor and Scruffy, didn't make it.
"I'm just beside myself," said Hook. "I think I am still in shock of the whole thing."
"It's really hard because one of the dogs, that was my personal dog that passed away from smoke inhalation. He was saved off the euthanasia list," said Hook.
Hook is thankful that her daughter is OK, and has no plans on shutting down her rescue, saying there are still too many dogs out there that need good homes.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Hook.