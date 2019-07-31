PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A rollover accident has left a Phoenix animal rescue organization without one of its much-needed transport trucks.
Every week, the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) uses the truck as part of the shelter's Rural Rescue Program.
Shelter volunteers and staffers hit the road weekly, traveling across the state to pick up dozens of homeless animals from overcrowded and underfunded rural shelters.
These trips, sometimes lasting more than 10 hours at a time, help the shelter save hundreds of lives a year.
Last month though, the Rural Rescue Program lost one of its lifelines when one of AAWL's two transport trucks was hit and damaged in a rollover accident.
No animals were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but the truck's driver suffered minor injuries.
AAWL says the loss of the truck has significantly reduced the shelter's ability to provide life-saving resources and pet rescues in the far reaches of Arizona.
With the help of a matching donation from AAWL Board Chair Amrita Sahasrabudhe, the shelter is now trying to raise $27,000 to replace the truck.
Members of the community can donate online at aawl.org/lifeline.
If you have any questions about your donation, click here or call 602-273-6852 x106.
(1) comment
No insurance?
