PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A worker at an animal clinic says she was attacked and sexually assaulted last Thursday, police said.
Officers said they first got a call from the worker who said she saw a man exposing and touching himself near the animal clinic and a day care on Cave Creek Road near Claire Drive, which is south of Greenway Road around 3:45 p.m.
When officers got there, they didn't find anyone.
But then around 8:30 p.m., the same clinic staffer called back to report a sexual assault. She said she was attacked and strangled from behind in the parking lot of the clinic. She woke up and felt she was sexually assaulted, according to police.
She believes it was the same man she saw earlier, police said.
Police didn't release a suspect description.
An investigation is underway.
