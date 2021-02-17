PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An accused con artist is under investigation for a major rental scam. Victims told Arizona's Family that he offered the same condo to several families and in the end, they claimed he left them without thousands of dollars or a roof over their head. It's leaving families living in their cars. "OK, so literally, my car is packed," said Brooke Hites.
Hites' address is her Jetta. For Courtney Taylor and Kyle Johnson, it's a Kia Soul. That's where they sleep every night.
"I fell in a way that I put my entire family in jeopardy," said Johnson.
They were initially relieved to finally land a condo off 19th Avenue and Morten Avenue, just south of Northern Avenue, in central Phoenix that was advertised on Facebook.
"I saw it was affordable, a beautiful condo with the backyard, a doggie door, two bedrooms, two bathrooms. It was perfect for me and my family," said Hites.
Hites said she paid more than a thousand dollars for the first month's rent and the deposit. What she didn't know is that Taylor and Johnson did too for the same condo.
"He told me 'money talks, BS walks,'" said Clarisa Odell.
She and her husband paid nearly $2,000 for the same condo, too.
"I was excited to finally have something for my kids," said Odell.
Phoenix police caught on after they said Jacob Soloman and his girlfriend paid Christopher Stress for the condo and Soloman sold his car in exchange for a full year of rent. When the condo never became ready, Soloman filed a police report and investigators found the suspect in the car. Police said Stress ran from officers and ended up swallowing pills that contained fentanyl. Stress has been charged with several felonies. "It's wrong that people can do that for families," said Soloman.
But police said they aren't done yet. As Arizona's Family spoke to five families at the condo, detectives pulled up and took down more reports against Stress.
"It really makes me ashamed that there is (sic) people like that out there," said Johnson.
Phoenix police told Arizona's Family that there could be more charges and even arrests.