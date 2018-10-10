PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport next year will add more nonstop flights from Phoenix to Germany and to the East Coast of the U.S.
Airport officials announced Tuesday that Condor Airlines will increase its seasonal service to Frankfurt, Germany, to three times weekly, up from twice weekly this year, from May through October of 2019.
JetBlue next February will begin daily nonstop service between Phoenix and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
