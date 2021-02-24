PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An adult care facility owner is now behind bars after police say he murdered a man at the center in west Phoenix months ago.
Valer Catuna, 52, was arrested on Wednesday.
According to police, 53-year-old William Griswold was found dead at the facility near 35th and Grovers avenues on Oct. 21, 2020. According to state records, that facility is called Artemis Assisted Living. Investigators initially said there were no signs of foul play and Griswold's death was a "medical event."
But the Maricopa County Medical Examiner later performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.
Phoenix police detectives investigated during the next few months, collected some physical evidence, and interviewed witnesses. They got enough to make the case against Catuna and arrest him, police said. He's been booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.
Adult Protective Services and the Arizona Department of Health Services have checked on those at the facility to make sure they were safe and properly cared for.