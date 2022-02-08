PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital announced Tuesday a new heart procedure, becoming the first facility in the Phoenix area to offer it.
The procedure is with the Amulet device that is a treatment option for irregular heartbeat patients at risk for ischemic stroke, according to a press release from Abrazo Health. It's also known as AFib.
"It blocks blood clots from passing from the heart to the brain, and patients may no longer need prescription blood thinners afterward. About 87% of all strokes are ischemic stroke; someone in the U.S. has a stroke about every 40 seconds, according to the CDC."
The AFib occurs when the heartbeat is out of sync in the upper chambers of the heart with the lower chambers. They contract rapidly and irregularly also known as an irregular heartbeat.
“In some people with AFib, the left atrial appendage – a small, naturally occurring pocket connected to the upper left chamber of the heart – can allow blood to pool and increase the likelihood of clot formation, which can travel to the brain and cause a stroke,” explained Dr. Akash Makkar, who performed the first Amulet procedure at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital.
If you didn't know, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death for men and women in the United States.
“Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital has a long history of using advanced technology for treating heart and vascular conditions,” said Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital President Phil Fitzgerald. “We are excited to kick off the new year and Heart Month with a new, minimally invasive treatment option to help AFib patients address their risk of ischemic stroke.”
“We are pleased to be able to offer another option at for treating Afib patients who may be candidates for this new device,” said Dr. Makkar. “With February being American Heart Month, it’s exciting to introduce this treatment option at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital.”