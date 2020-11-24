PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An eight-year-old is following his dreams and not letting his disability get in the way of them. When Brendan Schroeder was 13 months old, doctors told his parents he had autism.
"Your biggest fear is the stereotype of autism, and all you think about are kids that don't really have any friends, in self-contained classrooms, they don't get invited to the birthday parties," said Brendan's mom, Gina Schroeder.
What started as a scary diagnosis turned into an inspirational story for that Phoenix mom. "When I kept googling, I couldn't find any, like, full success stories, and that was scary," said Gina.
Little did she know, her little boy would be the success story she was looking for. It all started at his sister's dance studio when Brendan was three. He was invited to try a class by the owner at Adaptive Force Performing Arts in Scottsdale.
"I did a dance class, and then it was the best thing ever," said Brendan.
He was hooked.
"Dance has kind of changed my life because I got to talk more," said Brendan.
From not talking to owning interviews, Brendan's mom says it's all because of dance.
"He shined brighter on stage...and he'd say, 'I want to be on tv,'" said Gina.
Last year, a casting director for The Disney Channel messaged Gina on Instagram, inviting the family to audition for a show called Disney Fam Jam. The family got the gig and filmed in January. On Monday, Brendan and his mom watched the performance air on The Disney Channel.
"I can inspire other kids that are watching this because they can do whatever they want," said Brendan.
At just eight years old, Brendan has already become a success story against all odds.
With dreams as big as his, his future is only expected to shine even brighter.