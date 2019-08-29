PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix 16-year-old is being charged as an adult in connection with an armed robbery and vehicle theft, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, police identified Makhyi Hinkle by two Facebook profiles listed as friends of another suspect. Investigators said a victim later identified him in a photo lineup. That victim said Hinkle was of one of several people who robbed him at gunpoint and then stole his vehicle.
Officers arrested Hinkle on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Police say it happened at about 2:30 that morning at a park in the area of 27th Avenue and Baseline Road when two women approached the victims. Those women were soon joined by a group of five guys, all looking to be between 14 and 20 years old. Some of them were armed.
The probable cause for arrest statement explains how one of the suspects demanded the victims’ property, search their pockets and used a handgun to hit them on their heads. The group then left in the victims’ vehicle, police said.
Officers found that vehicle not far from the park.
On the day they arrested Hinkle, officers were surveilling his mom’s home not far from the park where the Aug. 8 armed robbery happened. According to court documents, investigators got the address from Maricopa County Juvenile Court records.
The probable cause for arrest statement indicates that not only was Hinkle wanted on an unrelated felony arrest warrant, but there also was a stolen pickup truck parked on the street outside his mom’s home.
Police said they tailed Hinkle and another suspect in the stolen pickup and took them into custody without incident.
Officers said they found two firearms in the truck, but that’s not all.
“Phoenix police protective equipment to include a duffle bag, gas mask, and other police-only issued gear were located in the back seat of the stolen truck,” court documents said.
The direct complaint filed against Hinkle by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office this week lists 10 charges, all but one of which are felonies. Six of them are classified as dangerous felonies.