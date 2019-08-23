SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A favorite late night dining spot is making its return to Scottsdale.
The Philadelphia Sandwich Company is reopening in Old Town, after a few years away from the scene.
Fans are grateful for the comeback of this popular Philly-style grub.
But it's been quite an adventure to get to this point.
Owner Aaron Link moved to Arizona from South Jersey to attend ASU. During his senior year (2006,) his best friend got a job at a sub shop called Philadelphia Sandwich Company, and it turns out there was an opportunity to purchase the business.
So, Link bought the business in 2007.
Armed with a management staff of ASU business students, Link and his crew quickly turned the business around in the first year and tripled sales from the year prior.
Sales continued to soar, and when the building became available for sale in 2010, Link went back to his bank and started to work with them to help buy the property.
Unfortunately, that deal didn't work out. Another restaurant group purchased the building on 5th Ave. "They opened with a new name and copied my entire menu down to the names of the sandwiches," said Link.
But that didn't stop Link. He moved down the street with little time to search for the right space, but eventually discovered that it just wasn't the right fit. After a few years in the new building, he decided to go mobile with a food truck.
For about the last four years has been searching for a fitting brick-and-mortar home for Philadelphia Sandwich Company.
Now, finally, that dream has become a reality, as the restaurant opened its doors in Scottsdale this summer.
"The menu is and always has been entirely from scratch recipes I've learned growing up in south Jersey and Philadelphia," Link said. " We are known most for our late night pre- and post-bar business, having mastered the craft of not only making great food but getting it out quickly and efficiently."
"Philly Sandwich was will continue to be a community center," Link went on. "It's where you go before and after you hit the clubs to meet back up with your friends and maybe make some new ones."
The grand opening is set for Sept. 6. That's when the restaurant will unveil its new space and full bar featuring AZ craft beer, spirits, wine, and mead.
Until then, customers can enjoy a "Soft Open" menu from 5 p.m. to midnight weekdays, and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
That menu includes cheesesteaks, Chicken cheesesteaks, meatball parm and Italian hoagies. Other choices include a hot dog, chicken tenders, french fries and mac and cheese wedges.
Philadelphia Sandwich Company
7318 E Stetson Drive, Scottsdale (next to DJ's Bar and Grill)
480-970-1102