"I started in 2005 so this is year 14 forecasting for the PGA tour," said Wade Stettner, meteorologist for the PGA Tour.
Stettner starts his day about an hour before the tournament.
"...Kind of set up, make our forecast brief the tournament officials," said Stettner.
Of course rain and thunderstorms are top priority.
"Typically, the weather is good here in Phoenix, but every now and again you know you get those systems that come in," said Stettner.
Wind is generally the weather issue for Phoenix. However, in years past, the tournament has had to deal with rain and frost delays. Frost causes the grass to be brittle and foot traffic can cause a lot of damage to the course.
"You just sit and wait for it to melt, so not much you can do about frost," said Stettner.
With rain in the forecast, Stettner knows he is going to have a busy week.
"It's all gonna depend on timing. If it comes overnight, it's not a problem but if it comes in the afternoon then could become an issue," said Stettner.
Golfers will play in the rain but if rain begins pounding on the course or if lightning develops.
"A thunderstorm or major rain event then have possibility of suspension or an evacuation of entire golf course," said Stettner.
