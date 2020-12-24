MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- What could be a Christmas miracle in the making, an Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera caught a Good Samaritan rescuing an injured dog on the Loop 202 Christmas Eve night.
According to ADOT's Twitter, the woman stopped along the left shoulder of the HOV lane on westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain near McKellips Road around 9:30 p.m. About 10 feet in front of her vehicle was a medium-sized dog lying in the roadway.
ADOT says not only did the woman spend a few minutes calming the dog, which appeared to be injured, but she placed it in her vehicle and sped off to get help.
It wasn't clear how the dog got injured or how it ended up on the freeway, but we wish the dog a speedy recovery.