CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A feathered felon was caught on camera trying to do some damage to a porch security cam in Casa Grande.
A viewer shared the video with us on our Arizona's Weather Authority Facebook page.
You could clearly see (and hear!) the Gila woodpecker as its tiny beak jack-hammered away at the camera.
Those commenting on the Facebook post mentioned that woodpeckers have pecked away at their security cams, as well as window screens and skylights.
The National Audubon Society calls the Gila woodpecker a "brash, noisy" creature. The bird is said to like the desert region, but can be quick to move into towns and suburbs.