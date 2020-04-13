SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Animals all over the world seem to be reclaiming the city streets and it appears Scottsdale is no different.
Arizona's Family viewer Tish Morone said she was at Potbelly Sandwich Shop near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road on Sunday when she saw a group of javelinas outside. There were adult and baby javelinas just hanging out. They then took off toward the Best Buy.
"Guess the animals are coming out to play while we are all inside," said Morone.
Javelinas may look kind of cute, but they can bite when they're startled. However, attacks on people are rare and "almost always associated with deliberate feeding," according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Speaking of feeding them, that's illegal, and anyone caught violating the law could face a fine of up to $300.