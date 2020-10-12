SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two mountain lion kittens who lost their mama to poison have found their forever home at Scottsdale's Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

The kittens were discovered in Simi Hills, California, after their mother, a two-and-a-half-year-old female mountain lion, was found dead. Officials say the kittens’ mother died of rodenticide poisoning, a commonly-used mouse and rat poison. Rodenticide is primarily used around homes to rid properties of rats and mice, but can have devastating results for other species. Any animal that eats the poisoned rat or mouse will suffer the same fate; pets and wildlife included.

At the time, the kittens were just three weeks old, and would not have been able to survive on their own in the wild without a mother. So, researchers and biologists decided to try "fostering" the tiny orphans. Fostering involves getting a wild mountain lion mother to “adopt” kittens that are not hers, and has been successful with other large mammals. However, just four days into the attempt, the “adoptive” mother moved dens and left the kittens to fend for themselves.

“Our shared goal for this project all along was to keep the kittens in the wild and, although the new mother did not accept them, we gained considerable knowledge from this experience,” said Christine Thompson, a regional biologist with the CDFW. “We were also able to successfully place the healthy kittens in a new home."

That new home is the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. The kittens are now about three months old and adjusting well. Staffers say the babies have begun to show typical wild cat behavior: stalking, wrestling, and climbing. The kittens are reportedly coming out of their shells more and more every day and have even begun to develop their own personalities. “They are inseparable and a great comfort to each other,” said Linda Searles, director at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

The kittens even have a new next-door neighbor and mentor, a 15-year-old mountain lion named Tocho. Searles said if the two kittens and Tocho get along, they can all live together in his large enclosure. “It’s too bad they couldn’t live in the wild, but we’re happy that they can give our old guy companionship,” Searles said.

ABOUT SWCC

Southwest Wildlife operates solely from the public’s support and relies on donations and grants to keep the facility open with trained volunteers and veterinarians caring for the animals around the clock.

Established in 1994, the SWCC rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that has been injured, displaced, and orphaned. Once rehabilitated, they are returned to the wild. Sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released back to the wild.

SWCC also offers educational programs and opportunities in the field of conservation medicine. Wildlife education includes advice on living with wildlife and the importance of native wildlife to healthy ecosystems. You can find more information about SWCC online.

The nonprofit Scottsdale animal refuge accepts donations through its website and even has an Amazon wish list. That list includes enrichment toys for the animals as well as other items SWCC needs.

