TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/KOLD) -- Officials at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson are trying to determine what caused the death of a baby zebra this week. Early reports indicate he suffered a spinal injury.
According to a news release from the zoo, the Grevy’s zebra foal born on July 4 was found lying next to his mother on Monday morning, July 20.
Dr. Sue Tygielski, director of zoological operations, said a preliminary exam indicated “a fracture in his cervical spine.” A full necropsy will be performed to get a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding this injury.
There was no unusual behavior seen in either staff observations or camera recordings. Staff observed him and his mother, Anna, on Sunday exhibiting normal behaviors including the foal running and jumping as he explored his surroundings.
The zebra care team is keeping a close eye on Anna following her loss. Tygielski said Anna “was attentive to him day and night.”
Reid Park Zoo President and CEO Nancy Kluge said, “We are so grateful to the community for their support and encouragement during this difficult time. My heart goes out to our staff and especially our animal care professionals who give their all each day to ensure that every animal at Reid Park Zoo receives quality, loving, and uninterrupted care.”
The Grevy’s zebra is endangered, with fewer than 2,000 of the species remaining in the wild. Reid Park Zoo participates in Grevy’s Zebra Species Survival Plan, a partnership organized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to promote genetic diversity in the zoo populations and to protect against depletion of the wild population and its habitat.
We are mourning the unexpected loss of the Grevy's zebra foal born on July 4th. Preliminary exam results show the foal likely died from a spinal injury. Our hearts go out to our animal care staff and community, as we know the foal was already very loved.https://t.co/HtZgQXhNay— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) July 21, 2020