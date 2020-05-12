PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Springtime means it's baby animal season in the wild! But the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) wants to remind the public that no matter how cute those baby animals might be, leave them alone!

Speaking of cute, you can't get much cuter than some bobcat babies now in the care of the the folks at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.

+2 Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale welcomes baby animals A baby raccoon and a coyote pup are the first new spring arrivals at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.

Last month, a baby raccoon and a coyote pup were the first spring arrivals at the wild animal refuge and rehabilitation center. The folks AT SWCC agree: leave the babies alone.

Often, people mistake a baby animal as an orphan, abandoned by its parents. But that's not always the case. AZGFD encourages people to resist the urge to help seemingly abandoned animals, including baby birds and young rabbits, as a parent is likely nearby and will return once humans have left the area.

“Picking up or ‘rescuing’ baby wildlife is often unnecessary and can have negative consequences. While the intention is well-meaning, the ‘rescue’ often results in a newborn or juvenile animal being taken from its parents, which are likely just out foraging for food and water,” said Stacey Sekscienski, wildlife education program manager. “This can often leave a parent searching for its young, and wildlife raised by humans is less likely to survive if released back into the wild.”

Once the babies have been removed from the wild, some species of baby animals, such as elk calves or deer fawns, may even have to be euthanized because they cannot be released back into the wild due to disease concerns. In addition, zoos and other wildlife sanctuaries have limited space to hold them.

Each year, wildlife centers around the state are inundated with baby birds, rabbits and other wildlife that were unnecessarily taken from the wild.

If you ever do encounter a baby animal in the wild, leave it be. But make sure to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator if the animal is clearly sick or injured with wounds or broken bones; is unresponsive or lethargic; has been attacked by a cat or dog; or there is strong evidence that the mother is dead.

Young wildlife found in a yard or in the field is rarely abandoned. Typically, once the perceived predator (perhaps a dog, cat, or person) leaves the area, one or both parents will return and continue to care for the young.

Baby birds are the most common wildlife species encountered by the public and removed from the wild. And the warning goes for bird eggs, too. Eggs of ground-nesting birds like quail should be left in place when discovered.

“It’s reassuring to know our Arizona community is passionate about caring for wild animals, but most often, the best thing anyone can do is just to leave baby wildlife alone,” Sekscienski said.

For more information on what to do if you encounter abandoned or injured wildlife, visit: www.azgfd.gov/urbanrehab. The Arizona Game and Fish Department conserves and protects Arizona’s more than 800 wildlife species but receives NO Arizona general fund tax dollars. If you'd like to help, you can find contribution information at: www.AzWildlifeHero.com.

Meantime, Southwest Wildlife is home to more than 300 orphaned, injured and rehabilitating wild animals including bears, foxes, javelinas, wolves and mountain lions.

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center remains open for wildlife emergencies and orphaned animals during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Southwest Wildlife operates solely from the public’s support and relies on donations and grants to keep the facility open with trained volunteers and veterinarians caring for the animals 24/7. To make a donation or for more information on how you can sponsor an animal please visit the website.