SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The spring "baby season" has started at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale. A baby raccoon and a coyote pup are the first arrivals.
“The newborn raccoon was the first arrival at Southwest Wildlife for our spring baby season. The coyote pup – which is now 2 weeks old — came to us through a dog rescue organization. More newborns will be arriving soon,” said Linda Searles, Founder and Executive Director of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
A good Samaritan found the coyote pup, thought it was a dog and took it to a rescue group. They realized the newborn was a coyote pup and it was then brought to the Scottsdale wild animal refuge and rehabilitation center. The raccoon and coyote puppy are not being named because they will eventually be released back int the wild. Only permanent animal residents at the Scottsdale refuge are named.
Southwest Wildlife is home to more than 300 orphaned, injured and rehabilitating wild animals including bears, foxes, javelinas, wolves and mountain lions. The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center remains open for wildlife emergencies and orphaned animals during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Scottsdale wildlife sanctuary is closed to the public and its annual fundraiser and other spring events have been canceled to protect public health during the statewide stay-at-home order.
The non-profit wildlife sanctuary is located near 156th Street and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale. Throughout the year, Southwest Wildlife rescues and rehabilitates dozens of native wild animals always with the goal to release the animals back into the wild, whenever possible.
Like other nonprofits and conservation groups Southwest Wildlife is challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the economy and our community. Southwest Wildlife operates solely from the public’s support and relies on donations and grants to keep the facility open with trained volunteers and veterinarians caring for the animals 24/7. To make a donation or for more information on how you can sponsor an animal please visit the website.