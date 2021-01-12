FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ava, a beautiful English Cream Golden Retriever, is well-known around Flagstaff as being our state's very own "Avalanche Dog." But we bet she's most proud of her latest role as "new mom!"
After giving birth to a litter of quite possibly the cutest puppies ever, 4-year-old Ava is now back to work on the slopes of the Arizona Snowbowl Resort.
SWEET PHOTOS: Ava, Snowbowl's "Avalanche Dog" and her new pups
(All photos courtesy Arizona Snowbowl)
Ava was recently recognized by the U.S. National Forest as a "great patrol dog." She works with the Courtesy Patrol and Ski Patrol at Arizona Snowbowl, helping injured skiers and snowboarders and ski bikers.
Ava is Snowbowl’s first avalanche dog. She started training at eight weeks old with her trainer Hailey, working hard on obedience and search skills. As a puppy, Ava's typical training day began with a short nap while she and Hailey rode up the Agassiz lift to her training sites, often in snow caves, where she engaged in “run-away” (similar to “hide and seek.”)
[Watch Ava in action here:]
This session was followed by another nap! By midday, Ava would take some easy runs, where she practiced running between Hailey's skis. Then it was time for another nap. (Training can be ruff for young pups!)
Afternoons found Ava once again training in caves, where the drills slowly increased in difficulty. Finally, after a long day on the slopes, Ava helped Hailey "sweep the mountain" (making sure all skiers and snowboarders are safely down the mountain after the chairlifts stop running.) This period also included some free time to run around and be a puppy.
Ava also was trained at the American Avalanche Institute rescue school in Wyoming. There, dog handler teams taught Ava to search the snow surface for human scent.
Breeds such as Golden Retrievers, Labradors, German Shepherds and Border Collies are considered to be good candidates to be avalanche dogs. An avalanche dog must get along well with others, which generally rules out the "alpha pup" in the litter. They also must enjoy snow, navigating obstacles, and be able to handle extreme weather.
