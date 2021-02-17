PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Her name is Hope, and right now, she needs a lot of it. Hope is a senior pup with special needs, who now is looking to find a new home after her owner fell ill.
The eight-year-old dog has been in the care of the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) for more than a month now. Her previous owner became ill and could no longer care for her, so had to turn her over to AHS. When the dog was examined in the AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, vets found out that she's got a number of senior pet ailments, including worn-down teeth, hip dysplasia and possible bladder issues. Her conditions will require a follow-up visit to the vet and potential ongoing care.
Despite her health issues, AHS staffers say Hope continues to win people over with her sweet demeanor and kind soul. Staff members describe her a very loving girl as well as one smart cookie! She knows her basic commands like “sit” and “stay,” loves to go on walks, and is an expert at playing fetch with her favorite stuffed toys.
Vets say Hope’s quality of life is still great; she just needs a very special forever family to take her into their care. And while Hope loves her human friends, she does need to be the only dog in her new home. To make sure Hope finds her new family soon, her adoption fee is being waived for the person or family dedicated to giving her the love and care she deserves during her golden years.
Those interested in learning more about adopting Hope are encouraged to fill out an application here.