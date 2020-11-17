PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A senior dog who went missing for more than four months has been found, and has now been reunited with his family.
Remo, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, somehow slipped out of his Phoenix backyard earlier this year.
His owners, the Rodriguez family, searched high and low for their beloved pet. But he was not microchipped, and it began to look like he might never be found.
But as luck would have it, a Good Samaritan found Remo and brought him in to the Arizona Humane Society. (AHS)
Once at AHS, a "Pet Reunite specialist" placed his picture on Pet Harbor, a national lost and found pet database. Within 24 hours, Remo’s family quickly made an appointment to confirm if it was their long-lost furry friend. And it was!
It was a very happy reunion for the family, with lots of hugs, laughter and doggie kisses.
Before Remo left the shelter, staffers made sure to microchip him to ensure he can get home quickly if he were ever to slip away from home again.
Remo is one of more than 740 pets who have been reunited with their owners through the Arizona Humane Society this year alone. But Remo's story is a scary reminder that one in three pets will go missing in their lifetime, but microchips can increase the likelihood of them finding their way back home by about 50%.
For more information on what to do if you find a lost pet or your pet goes missing, visit azhumane.org/lostpet.