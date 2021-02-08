SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We don't know much about his life or how he was hurt, but a Siberian Husky in Scottsdale has a new name and is on the road to recovery.
The organization "AZ Husky Rescue" is caring for Ripley after he was brought in as a stray in Pinal County. The rescue's founder, Alison Nicolosi, tells Arizona's Family when they took him into the veterinarian over the weekend and she saw his x-rays, her stomach dropped.
The dog has tiny metal fragments in the front of his body, and even in his paws and mouth area. Nicolosi says the wounds are consistent with buckshot or birdshot injuries.
There is little information about what happened to Ripley, but he was found limping on Sunscape Way in Casa Grande. Nicolosi says the shelter who found him shaved his body to find the markings and the foster-based non-profit is now caring for him. Ripley is very sweet and loves playing with the other huskies.
"He is a total total sweetheart," she said. "Loves humans regardless of everything he's been through. Loves all the other dogs, just wants to play with them. And our goal right now is to try and get some sort of surgical rehabilitation for him to get as much of that metal removed so he can have a happy healthy life."
Thankfully Nicolosi says he has no internal bleeding and his internal organs were not damaged. Here is how you can donate to his recovery efforts.
Arizona's Family has reached out to investigators in Pinal County.