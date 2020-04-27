SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- You've undoubtedly heard about firefighters rescuing cats from trees or power poles, but it was a slightly different situation in Scottsdale Monday morning.
A sweet kitten that found himself in a tight spot -- stuck between two block walls. The Scottsdale Fire Department tweeted about the young cat's predicament, explaining how firefighter used high-volume low-pressure air bags to remove him safely.
The black-and-white furball seems to be doing fine and has been reunited with his owner.
E606 L608 crews this morning extricated a small kitten that wedged itself between 2 block walls, members utilized high volume - low pressure air bags to safely remove the little guy. The owner and kitten where reunited on the scene. pic.twitter.com/dtSUNrAnZV— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) April 27, 2020