Scottsdale Cat Rescue

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- You've undoubtedly heard about firefighters rescuing cats from trees or power poles, but it was a slightly different situation in Scottsdale Monday morning.

Scottsdale Fire Cat Rescue

A sweet kitten that found himself in a tight spot -- stuck between two block walls. The Scottsdale Fire Department tweeted about the young cat's predicament, explaining how firefighter used high-volume low-pressure air bags to remove him safely.

The black-and-white furball seems to be doing fine and has been reunited with his owner.

 

