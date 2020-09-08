SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was the Scottsdale Fire Department to the rescue Tuesday, as firefighters stepped in to help with a very special delivery.
A litter of kittens was born in the attic of a Scottsdale home. The trouble is, the attic was tough to access. So firefighters were actually able to retrieve the five tiny kittens through a hole in the kitchen ceiling.
The crew was able to bring all the babies down to safety; no word on the whereabouts of mama cat. The homeowners are taking the kittens to a pet rescue to get them nursed and adopted out.
Firefighters posted pictures of the rescue on Twitter and Facebook. The comments on the posts were overwhelmingly positive. One person wrote: "From fires to kittens, you guys do it all."
Cute kitten alert! E601 ran a call this afternoon for a litter of kittens that were birthed in an attic. The homeowners are taking them to a pet rescue to get them nursed and adopted out. #WeCareForYou pic.twitter.com/XCTPl5PJMc— Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) September 8, 2020