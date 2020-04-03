A dog who found herself stuck in a hole in Scottsdale had to be rescued by firefighters.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Even amid a human health crisis, our 4-legged friends sometimes need a hand, too. On Friday, Scottsdale firefighters came to the rescue of a golden retriever who dug herself into a tight spot.

"They love to dig! They dig all the time!" said dog owner Angela Olson-Myers. Her dog "Quinny" had apparently crawled into a hole to chase her ball, but somehow got stuck in the small space and couldn't get out.

Olson-Myers says she knew something was wrong when she heard Quinny whining. Then, she spotted the hole. "I looked in there, and sure enough, there she was!"

Olson-Myers tried to dig Quinny out herself, but the dog was pretty well wedged in. She couldn't turn around, and she couldn't back out.

So, Olson-Myers called the Scottsdale Fire Department for help. Soon after, a crew arrived, and firefighters began to dig the dog out by hand, being careful so that the hole wouldn't collapse. "We took our time. It took us about 20 minutes. We chipped away, inch by inch, until we were able to get to Quinny," said Cap. Mike Virgadamo. He says Quinny was very cooperative during the rescue. "She seemed to realize we were there to help," he said.

Finally, firefighters freed the furry friend. Quinny shook off a cloud of dirt and took a long drink of water, but otherwise appeared to be just fine. "They got her out pretty quickly," said Quinny's owner. "It was pretty awesome."

Everyone on that Scottsdale fire crew is a dog owner, so they all felt a personal connection to this rescue and making sure Quinny got out safely. "It's always special for us to help an animal out," Virgadamo says.

 

