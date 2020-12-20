PHOENIX (3TV /CBS5) -- Everyone is hoping this special doggie does not have to spend his second Christmas in a shelter.
Meet Sarge. He arrived at Foothills Animal Rescue (FAR) on April 15, 2019 from Page Animal Adoption Agency.
That was more than 600 days ago, and the 3-year-old Shepherd/Pittie mix is still waiting to find an adoptive family.
Despite spending nearly two years in a shelter, Sarge has remained healthy, upbeat and happy. He goes for daily walks and spends time every afternoon in the shelter’s play yard.
just in case Sarge does not find a new family before Christmas, the staff at FAR are planning to make the holiday bright. The doorway to his doggie suite has been decked out in tinsel and ornaments while a stocking hangs in the window. There is an advent calendar filled with daily treats and a “Santa Stop Here” sign by the door.
On Sunday night, Sarge enjoyed a drive through Tempe’s World of Illumination light display with his human friends from FAR. You can watch his adventurous night on the shelter's Facebook page.
He’s being fitted for an ugly holiday sweater and toys are wrapped and waiting for him to open. Additionally, on Christmas eve a collection of donated pet toys will be scattered on the shelter’s patio where Sarge and other dogs will be allowed to pick out their own presents. The event will be shown live on FAR’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. on December 24.
When asked why Sarge hasn’t been adopted, the shelter staff can only speculate that it is perhaps his breed. Last year, FAR paid to have Sarge go through an extensive training program. He is good with some dogs and he needs to go to an adult-only home due to his size and strength.
If you'd like to learn more about Sarge or other adoptable dogs, visit the shelter's website or Facebook page, or call (480) 488-9890.