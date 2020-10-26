PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year just like the Fourth of July, Halloween is another day that can cause stress for your furry friend with trick-or-treaters and other spooky events going on around town.
Arizona Humane Society has some tips to make sure your pet feels happy and safe this Halloween:
- Keep pets indoors in a secure, quiet space with plenty of food, water and toys as pets can easily escape through open doors
- Refrain from having pets go trick-or-treating with you as they may become spooked and run off
- Make sure your pets are microchipped, complemented by ID tag and collar
- Keep candy and treats, especially chocolate, up and away from pets
- Ensure pet costumes fit properly, do not force pet to wear costume – try for a quick photo opp instead
- Use extra caution around Jack-O-Lanterns and decorations
- If you suspect animal cruelty, call AHS’ field dispatch team at 602-997-7585 ext. 2073
- If your pet goes missing or you find a pet, visit azhumane.org/lostpet for help.
Also, give your pet some extra love Halloween night maybe even a nice little treat.